National Park Service wants public input on Fletcher’s Cove improvements

Fletcher's Cove in D.C.'s Palisades neighborhood could be getting some upgrades.

The National Park Service said Wednesday that they’re looking for public input on how to improve road safety and traffic flow there.

The options are:

Change access to the lower parking lot by moving vehicle access to a new area on Canal Road (NPS says this is their preferred alternative).

Change access to the lower and upper parking lots by moving vehicle access to a new area on Canal Road and by building a new vehicle bridge.

Make no changes.

The NPS is accepting public comments from Nov. 6 to Dec. 13.

Comment online at parkplanning.nps.gov/FletchersEA.

Or by snail mail:

Superintendent

ATTN: Fletcher’s Cove EA

C&O Canal National Historical Park

1850 Dual Highway, Suite 100

Hagerstown, MD 21740

The Fletcher’s Cove area is part of the C&O Canal National Historical Park and includes connections among Fletcher’s Cove, Canal Road, the C&O Canal towpath and the Capital Crescent Trail.

Below is a map of the area.

