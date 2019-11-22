Memorial service marks 25 years since shooting killed 3 law enforcement officers in DC

A memorial service marking the 25th anniversary of a shooting that killed three law enforcement officers in D.C. will take place Friday morning.

A police officer rushes out of police headquarters on Nov. 22, 1994 in Washington after a shooting on the third floor of the building . At least one person was killed and five others wounded after the shooting started. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson) A police officer directs a pedestrian away from police headquarters on Nov. 22, 1994 in Washington, where at least one person was killed and five others were wounded when someone started shooting on the third floor of the headquarters. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson) FBI special agent Tony Daniels, left, leaves a news conference with District of Columbia Police Chief Fred Thomas on Nov. 22, 1994 in Washington, after announcing the names of the FBI agents and one District of Columbia police officer who where killed when a gunman opened fire at police headquater. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson) With police headquarters in the background, assistant police chief William White meets reporters on Nov. 22, 1994 in Washington, to discuss the earlier shooting inside the building. A city police officer was killed by a gunman who opened fire inside, wounding five others, including three law enforcement officials. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson) A bouquet of roses lies at the flagpole outside police headquarters on Nov. 23, 1994 in Washington. On Tuesday, a man carrying a semiautomatic assault weapon walked into the building and started a shooting spree that killed two FBI agents and a city detective. The gunman was shot. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

On Nov. 22, 1994, a gunman opened fire in D.C. police headquarters at 300 Indiana Ave. in Northwest and killed Sgt. Henry “Hank” Daly and FBI Special Agents Michael John Miller and Martha Dixon Martinez.

Gunman Bennie Lee Lawson, 25, entered the Cold Case Squad room and pulled out an automatic weapon and shot and killed Daly. He then opened fired on three FBI agents, who shot back. Martinez and Miller were killed inside the room and the third agent was shot and wounded, according to Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit that honors the nation’s fallen law enforcement officers.

Investigators believe Lawson was targeting homicide investigators, including the unit’s commander, after being questioned in connection with a triple murder the week before. Lawson was wounded in the shootout and died after turning a gun on himself.

Daly served with the Metropolitan Police Department for 28 years and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. The police headquarters where the shooting happened was later renamed the Henry J. Daly Building in the sergeant’s honor.

On Friday, F Street NW between 4th and 5th Street NW will close until 12:30 p.m. for the memorial service. Drivers should expect delays in the area and should consider alternate routes.

