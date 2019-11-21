Driver taken into Secret Service custody after trying to enter White House complex

A person driving a black Mercedes SUV was taken into Secret Service custody after trying to follow another vehicle into the White House complex Thursday morning.

“The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. Secret Service and Metropolitan Police EOD responded and cleared the vehicle. The individual was charged with unlawful entry and transported to MPD 2D for processing,” a statement from the Secret Service said.

The Secret Service shut down a small area near Pennsylvania Avenue at 17th Street when the unauthorized entry occurred at 4:45 a.m.

Police considered the vehicle to be suspicious, so it was emptied of clothing and searched.

Police comb through piles of clothing and other items removed from “suspicious” Mercedes SUV, at White House checkpoint, at 17th St. and Pennsylvania Avenue. pic.twitter.com/qr0B3i9gNK — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) November 21, 2019

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported from D.C.

