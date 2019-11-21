Home » Washington, DC News » Driver taken into Secret…

Driver taken into Secret Service custody after trying to enter White House complex

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

November 21, 2019, 10:27 AM

A person driving a black Mercedes SUV was taken into Secret Service custody after trying to follow another vehicle into the White House complex Thursday morning.

“The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. Secret Service and Metropolitan Police EOD responded and cleared the vehicle. The individual was charged with unlawful entry and transported to MPD 2D for processing,” a statement from the Secret Service said.

The Secret Service shut down a small area near Pennsylvania Avenue at 17th Street when the unauthorized entry occurred at 4:45 a.m.

Police considered the vehicle to be suspicious, so it was emptied of clothing and searched.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported from D.C.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
colleen kelleher neal augenstein white house

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up