DC police: Man broke into NW home, sexually assaulted woman

D.C. police are looking for a suspect who broke into a house and sexually assaulted a woman early Sunday morning in Northwest.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on the 3600 block of 13th Street.

Police said the suspect, described as a black man in his 20s with bushy hair and bald spots, broke into the home, approached the victim, sexually assaulted her and then fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 202-727-9099 or submit tips by texting 50411.

Crime Solvers currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Below is a map of the area.

