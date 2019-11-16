Home » Washington, DC News » Fire at 3-story apartment…

Fire at 3-story apartment building in NW causes smoke seen for miles

Liz Anderson | @planetnoun

November 16, 2019, 3:07 PM

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire in a three-story apartment building in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire in a three-story apartment building in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire in a three-story apartment building in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire in a three-story apartment building in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
(1/4)

A firefighter is in the hospital after battling a fire in a three-story apartment building in Northwest D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the large fire Saturday morning and had it under control before 11:30 a.m.

Vito Maggiolo with D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP that the firefighter has minor injuries and is expected to be okay. No one else was injured.

The flames were so intense partly because a propane tank exploded on the roof, Maggiolo said.

About 75 firefighters were dispatched to the scene on 15th and Church streets in Northwest.

Nine people are currently displaced, according to fire officials.

The top floor and roof of the building caught fire around 10:30 a.m., according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The building was occupied at the time. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Some residents are expected to be displaced by the fire, and Red Cross assistance has been requested, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The cause of the fire is currently listed as undetermined.

The fire caused heavy smoke to billow above downtown, with Washingtonians reporting seeing the towering plume for miles:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Washington, DC News
fire northwest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up