DC driver dies after Oct. crash that began with parking mishap

A D.C. driver involved in a crash late last month, which began after he struck a parked car while backing out of a parking space and then sped off has died from his injuries, police say.

James Whitehead, 72, of Northwest D.C., died Sunday, police said in a news release.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 in the 300 block of 37th Street in Southeast D.C.

Police said Whitehead was behind the wheel of a 2015 Chevrolet Spark when he struck a parked car as he was backing out of a parking space. Whitehead then drove off at a high rate of speed, heading northbound on 37th Street. At the intersection with Ridge Road, Whitehead lost control of the car, struck a light pole and crashed into a metal fence before his car came to rest on the sidewalk.

Whitehead and a passenger were rushed to the hospital. The passenger had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

D.C. police’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is still investigating.

