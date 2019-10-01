Woman rescued after falling down 20-foot embankment into Rock Creek

A woman is in the hospital after falling down a 20-foot embankment into Rock Creek Monday night.

She was found by D.C. Fire and EMS in the area of Beach Drive south of Tilden Street around 7 p.m.

The woman had made it out of the shallow water by the time the rescue team arrived. But getting her back up to safety proved tricky.

“We decided the best course of action was to use an inflatable raft, we call it banana boat, to cross the creek. We stabilized the patient with a back board and brace and all the other necessary equipment,” Vito Maggiolo with D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP.

Rescuers then put the woman in the banana boat and took her back across the creek.

The woman is injured but expected to recover. Park Police will investigate how she fell down the embankment.

Technical Rescue Beach Drive South of Tilden St NW. injured person down 20 foot incline adjacent to Rock Creek shoreline. Working on plan for safe removal. pic.twitter.com/fKORsEUffV — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 30, 2019

