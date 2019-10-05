Final plans approved for National World War I memorial

A new memorial in D.C.'s Pershing Park will honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces during World War I.

The National Capital Planning Commission has approved the final site development plans submitted by the National Park Service for the National World War I Memorial.

Features of the memorial include a freestanding wall with an integrated fountain and a plaza with a pool, scrim and “island” walkway, according to a press release.

The west face of the memorial’s wall will include an inscription while the east face consists of a sculpture that traces a soldier’s journey through the conflict.

The memorial also incorporates the renovated General John J. Pershing Memorial, a flagpole and a “belvedere” area located at the site of a former gazebo.

The plans were developed in collaboration with the World War I Centennial Commission.

“The memorial has come a long way. The landscape and memorial design, combined with the water element, reinforce each other in a positive way. I can’t wait to attend the ribbon cutting,” said NCPC Vice Chairman Thomas Gallas in the release.

