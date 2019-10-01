Drivers pay less to DC for red-light camera tickets after tweak, but no refunds planned

After a 2017 tweak, D.C. is taking in far less red-light camera revenue than in years past. But there's no sign D.C. plans to refund drivers.

The District of Columbia changed parts of its red-light camera policy in 2017 after it was pointed out many drivers were being overcharged — and while drivers are paying less for red-light violations, there’s no sign D.C. plans to refund drivers.

After six years in a row of red-light ticket fine revenue topping $10 million in the District, an investigation by AAA Mid-Atlantic and WJLA revealed that drivers receiving red-light camera tickets were being charged $150, while the violation would have cost $50 if an officer had written the ticket.

Under D.C. law, traffic fines are supposed to be the same “whether your traffic violation is captured by a photo enforcement camera or you’re pulled over” by a police officer.

The District changed its ticket review process for Right Turn on Red — or coasting through a red light — and No Turn on Red Violations in 2017.

Now, tickets issued by a red light camera are reviewed by police to determine whether the ticket should be for failing to completely stop, or turning right at a light where the maneuver is not allowed.

In a news release, AAA says the number of red light camera tickets has dropped 54.4% between fiscal year 2017 and 2018. After ticket fines totaled more than $12 million in 2017, the amount dropped to $5.7 million in 2018.

For the first three months of 2019, D.C. has collected more than $3 million in fines.

AAA said the change in policy has spared drivers $2.2 million they would have paid before the 2017 tweak.

“Adding insult to injury, even after getting caught red-handed, the city is steadfastly refusing to issue millions of dollars in refunds to motorists it wrongly fined,” said John Townsend, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Manager of Public and Government Affairs.

Townsend quoted D.C. police: “Tickets issued before this review was put in place are still considered valid.”

