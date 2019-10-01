DC man charged with taking dozens of upskirt videos

A D.C. man has been charged with voyeurism after police said they found dozens of upskirt videos on his phone.

Daniel Izquierdo, 25, of Northwest, was arrested last week and charged with voyeurism after videos from his cellphone depicted up to 34 girls and women, shot from underneath their skirts, charging documents said.

In March, Izquierdo was detained at a Whole Foods store near Logan Circle, in Northwest, after a woman said she saw him standing very close to a 13-year-old girl in the checkout line. When the woman moved closer to see what was happening, she noticed that Izquierdo had put a bag with a hole in the top on the floor right underneath the girl’s dress, the documents said.

The woman yelled at and hit Izquierdo, and she and a few people held him down until the police got there, the documents said.

Izquierdo told the police that he had just come from a nearby skate park and only shot videos of fellow skateboarders, the documents said, but wouldn’t let the police look at any footage on his phone.

Police got a search warrant for Izquierdo’s phone, but couldn’t get into it.

“There were complications in getting into the suspect’s device,” D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Tuesday. They turned the phone over to the FBI, and then, in August, officers were able to see video from March that was shot underneath the girl’s dress.

They got another warrant to see all the video on Izquierdo’s phone, and found 37 more videos of about 34 more women, the documents said. He was arrested last week.

Izquierdo pleaded not guilty and was released with conditions. He’s due in court next month.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

