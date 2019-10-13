DC man arrested for fatal shooting in traffic incident

Lamar Hicks, 24, was arrested and charged in connection with the Friday shooting of 30-year-old Jonathan Jones, who was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police in D.C. have arrested a man believed to be responsible for fatally shooting a man in Southeast D.C.

According to witnesses, Jones was driving in a hurry and struck a curb on Good Hope Road, nearly hitting a pedestrian, who police now believe is Hicks. When Jones pulled over to check his vehicle, he was allegedly confronted by Hicks.

One witness claimed that Hicks blamed Jones for almost hitting him, and shot Jones in the neck and killed him.

Hicks told investigators he was the man seen in the surveillance video in the area but denied shooting Jones.

Hicks is charged with second-degree murder while armed.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

