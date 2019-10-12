Police seek suspect in fatal shooting in Southeast DC

Police are looking for a suspect linked to the death of a man found shot in Southeast D.C. Friday.

Police are looking for a suspect linked to the death of a man found shot in Southeast D.C. Friday.

The shooting took place on the 1900 block of 16th Street SE, just before 3:30 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 30-year-old Jonathan Jones, of Cheltenham, Maryland, with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to a news release.

Jones was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

D.C. police spokesman Cmdr. Andre Wright said in a news conference Friday that police are looking for a suspect described as a black man with long dreadlocks, who was wearing a long white shirt and black sweatpants with white stripes going down the side.

Commander Wright provides an update to the shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. https://t.co/EAK4qPgxn5 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 11, 2019

Wright said police are scouring the areas and will be looking at surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.