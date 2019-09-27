VIDEO: Thieves break into downtown DC store, nab 50 Gucci bags

D.C. police said they're looking for three people in connection with a Sept. 24 burglary of a Gucci store in downtown D.C.

A group of thieves who broke into a Gucci store in Northwest D.C. this week didn’t just secure the bag — they secured 50 of them.

D.C. police said they’re looking for three people in connection with the burglary of the Gucci store in the trendy CityCenter development on I Street Northwest. The break-in happened shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a police report, witnesses said a black Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows pulled up in front of the store. Two people got out and then broke into the store through the front entrance.

Surveillance video released by police shows two hooded figures darting through the store, methodically swiping dozens of swanky bags from store shelves.

The Jeep was last seen driving south on 10th Street.

The police report indicates the thieves made off with 50 bags.

