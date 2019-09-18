‘Momentous’ DC statehood hearing to be held on Capitol Hill Thursday

After Thursday's congressional hearing on D.C. statehood, an evening of rallying and celebration is scheduled, which could affect traffic.

District leaders are headed to Capitol Hill, where Congress will hold its first hearing on D.C. statehood in more than 25 years. After Thursday’s hearing, an evening of rallying and celebration is scheduled, which could affect traffic.

“For 218 years, Washingtonians have lived in the nation’s capital, yet we’re not equal,” said D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton in a video informing residents about the hearing on her bill, House Resolution 51.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hear from Holmes Norton, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city leaders on H.R. 51 — called the Washington, D.C. Admission Act — at 10 a.m. Thursday, 2154 Rayburn House Office Building.

“D.C., let’s come for what is due to us,” Bowser wrote in a weekly newsletter, where she encouraged residents to come to the hearing wearing red and white, reflecting D.C.’s flag.

At-Large D.C. Council member Anita Bonds, D, holds a shirt in support of D.C. statehood on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (WTOP/Kristi King) Harold Thomas, with the Veterans for D.C. Statehood, is a Korean War veteran and a D.C. resident since 1941. (WTOP/Kristi King) Supporters of D.C. statehood gather on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (WTOP/Kristi King) These supporters of Veterans United for D.C. Statehood are long-term city residents. They chose not to be named, but the one on the right said, "The mayor is giving this organization a great push with this activity." (WTOP/Kristi King) D.C. resident Susan Meehan said she has been waiting for statehood for over 50 years. (WTOP/Kristi King) Before the news conference, officials started with the Pledge of Allegiance on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (WTOP/Kristi King) Here's another veteran on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (WTOP/Kristi King)

“I think there will be a huge turnout from D.C. residents. I think, in true D.C. form, there will be bars and restaurants with the hearing on,” said At-Large D.C. Council member Robert White.

“I can picture people sitting at work, halfway working and halfway watching this momentous hearing, so I think there will be a buzz in the air all day as people watch this,” White added.

Along with D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson and other city representatives, White will be front and center during the hearing, where he expects some pushback from Republicans on the committee.

“But I think D.C. will be very well equipped, as will our allies, to explain to the nation why D.C. deserves statehood and why nothing should stand in the way of us making that leap,” White said.

Hours after the hearing, residents are organizing on social media around the Rally against Gun Violence, which will continue on to the Million Moe March from Chinatown to the National Mall. Participants are planning to congregate at 7th and F streets NW at 6 p.m. to take part in the 51 Rally until 10 p.m. The events are being shared by organizations such as the ACLU of D.C. on Twitter.

Large crowds are expected for tomorrow’s historic #DCstatehood hearing. Join us for an outdoor viewing party at Spirit of Justice park directly behind Rayburn. We’ll be gathering beginning at 915 a.m. for the 10am hearing. pic.twitter.com/nkPEWCyB70 — ACLU of DC (@ACLU_DC) September 18, 2019

D.C. police, which is charged with regulating traffic closures around large events, told WTOP no traffic impacts are expected ahead of the day’s events.

“There are no planned or expected street closures. However, street closures will be made if crowd size makes it necessary for public safety,” said Brianna Jordan with D.C. police.

