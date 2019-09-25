Northeast shooting sends bullet into DC elementary school

D.C. police said two vehicles were traveling on 49th Street NE near Aiton Elementary School and were shooting at each. One bullet struck a window of a classroom that was empty.

D.C. police said two vehicles were traveling on 49th Street NE near Aiton Elementary School and were shooting at each other when one bullet struck a window of an empty classroom.

One of the cars sped into a park and struck the guide wire of a power pole. The pole snapped in half and brought down live wires, leaving some 42 Pepco customers in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood without power, NBC Washington reported.

The driver was uninjured, and placed under arrest, police said. Police are still searching for the second vehicle.

In a letter to parents, school principal Malaika Golden said students were on a field trip and no one in the school was harmed.

Golden also said the school contacted D.C. police, who responded to collect a report and launch their proceedings.

“We approach situations like this with extreme caution,” she said. “The safety of our students and our school community is paramount at all times.”

