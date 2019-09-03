No passes needed to visit African American history museum on weekdays

From now until February, you won't need a pass if you're visiting the museum on a weekday. You can simply show up to the museum and enter on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture is about to get a little easier.

From now until February, you won’t need a pass if you’re visiting the museum on a weekday. You can simply show up to the museum and enter on a first-come, first-served basis.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. every day.

Weekend visitors will still need timed-entry passes, which can be obtained online. For groups of 10 people or more, the museum still requires passes even on weekdays.

Also, the museum’s Sweet Home Café is offering a 10% discount to federal employees who show their federal ID badges.

During the peak summer tourism season, walk-up entry on weekdays was only available from 1 p.m. until closing on weekdays.

The African American history museum broke attendance records when it opened in September 2016 and has proved extremely popular with visitors.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.