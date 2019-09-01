Motorcyclist dead in crash on DC-Maryland state line

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing early Sunday on Route 295 around the D.C.-Maryland state line.

The victim, an adult man whose identity has yet to be made public, was riding south along D.C. 295/Kenilworth Avenue around 3:45 a.m. when he crashed near the ramp to Eastern Avenue. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved.

A crash investigation on southbound Route 295 concluded by 7 a.m., when all lanes reopened. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

Below is map of the area.

