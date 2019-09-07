Metro police arrest man found with firearms, crack cocaine

During a search of the man, police uncovered an assault rifle and a revolver. They also found an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine and prescription medication mixed with codeine.

A man stopped for fare evasion at D.C.’s Pentagon City Metro station on Thursday was found to be in possession of two firearms and narcotics.

When Malike Razon Brittain, 24, of Clinton, Maryland, refused to comply with being issued a citation for evading a Metro fee, police placed him under arrest.

During a search, police uncovered an assault rifle and a revolver. They also found an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine and prescription medication mixed with codeine.

1/ MTPD officers at Pentagon City stopped a 24yo male yesterday for fare evasion. When he refused to comply with the issuance of a citation (would not give ID), he was placed under arrest. Search incident to arrest found 2 firearms (one assault rifle-pistol, one revolver) #wmata pic.twitter.com/IY8WCTKwpL — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) September 6, 2019

Brittain is facing multiple charges for carrying a concealed firearm, possession with intent to distribute, defacing a firearm serial number, and possession of a firearm while unlawfully carrying narcotics, in addition to fare evasion.

He is being held without bond.

