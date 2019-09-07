Home » Washington, DC News » Metro police arrest man…

Metro police arrest man found with firearms, crack cocaine

Hallie Mellendorf

September 7, 2019, 5:34 AM

A man stopped for fare evasion at D.C.’s Pentagon City Metro station on Thursday was found to be in possession of two firearms and narcotics.

When Malike Razon Brittain, 24, of Clinton, Maryland, refused to comply with being issued a citation for evading a Metro fee, police placed him under arrest.

During a search, police uncovered an assault rifle and a revolver. They also found an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine and prescription medication mixed with codeine.

Brittain is facing multiple charges for carrying a concealed firearm, possession with intent to distribute, defacing a firearm serial number, and possession of a firearm while unlawfully carrying narcotics, in addition to fare evasion.

He is being held without bond.

