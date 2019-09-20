Events in DC to commemorate veteran journalist Cokie Roberts’ life and legacy

The D.C. community has two opportunities this weekend to remember the life and legacy of veteran journalist and best-selling author Cokie Roberts, who died earlier this week at the age of 75.

The National Press Club will hold a reception in Roberts’ memory from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, the public is invited to attend a funeral mass at the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle beginning at 10 a.m.

Her family said those who wish to honor Roberts can consider contributing in her memory to the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

Roberts, who died of complications from breast cancer on Tuesday, was a longtime advocate for children and a devoted Catholic. She chronicled Washington politics from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump for NPR and ABC News.

