Downtown DC street closures for Fiesta DC festival

Streets in downtown D.C. will be blocked off all day Sunday for the Fiesta D.C. festival.

The road closures are concentrated near the National Mall.

D.C. police released the list of road closures.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 7th Street Northwest

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive Northwest

The road closures are in effect from midnight on Sunday through 11:59 p.m.

The Fiesta D.C. festival, an annual celebration of Latino culture, has been held for the past 48 years. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to draw 200,000 people, according to event organizers.

Mayor Muriel Bowser will participate in a parade associated with the event on Saturday.

See a map of the road closures below:

