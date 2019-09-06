DC man pleads guilty to series of home invasions in Northeast

A D.C. man pleaded guilty last Friday to a string of home invasions in Northeast over the course of 11 days in November and December of last year.

Donte Watson, 33, was charged with 38 counts of armed burglary, armed robbery, armed kidnapping and other violent crimes in the Trinidad neighborhood.

Watson committed 10 different home invasions and attempted them at night when people were inside, according to the government’s evidence.

When he was able to break into the homes, he mostly confronted and robbed the people at home, usually with a weapon.

In one instance, Watson kidnapped two people while holding them at knifepoint, forcing them to go to a nearby business and withdraw cash from an ATM.

Watson was on parole for a prior burglary conviction where he also broke into a Trinidad home at night and robbed the victims. He also has two other convictions for attempted robbery.

Watson will be sentenced on Nov. 12.

