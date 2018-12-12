Man arrested after string of Northeast DC burglaries

D.C. police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a string of burglaries in Northeast D.C. Donte Watson, 33, was arrested Monday, the same day he allegedly committed his sixth burglary.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a string of burglaries in Northeast D.C.

Donte Watson, 33, was arrested Monday, the same day he allegedly committed his sixth burglary.

The first couple of burglaries both occurred two weeks ago on the 1300 block of West Virginia Avenue Northeast. On Thursday, Nov. 29, Watson entered an occupied home around 12:30 a.m., approached the victim and brandished a screwdriver before taking the victim’s property.

A similar incident occurred the next day in a home on the same block, shortly before 4 a.m., but this time the victim was assaulted.

The other burglaries — including an armed kidnapping — occurred within five days of each other.

On Dec. 6, Watson allegedly got into a home on the 1200 block of West Virginia Avenue around 3:30 a.m. He brandished a knife and asked for money before forcing the people in the home to go to a nearby business and withdraw cash from an ATM.

The other burglaries occurred on Dec. 8, shortly before 5 a.m., on the 1800 block of Corcoran Street; Dec. 8 at 6 a.m. on the 1200 block of Oates Place; Dec. 9 on the 1100 block of Morse Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. and on Dec. 10 on the 2400 block of 20th Street around 1 a.m.

Watson was charged with kidnapping while armed and six counts of burglary.

Below is a map of the areas where the burglaries occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.