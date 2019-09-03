‘American Idol’ is coming to DC — here’s how to audition

Do you want to be the next American Idol? Wednesday could be your big break.

Do you want to be the next American Idol? Wednesday could be your big break.

Contestants can audition for the revived show’s third season, and 18th overall, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Ronald Reagan building in downtown D.C.

Auditions will likely begin at 9 a.m. (specific times were not released) and end at the discretion of the producer.

Prospective contestants who meet all of ABC’s eligibility requirements can register for the D.C. open call online. All contestants need to register before lining up on audition day.

Participants must be between 15 and 28 years old.

American Idol also accepts online auditions through videos posted to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter, or uploaded to their site.

See more details on digital submissions.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.