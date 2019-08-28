Woman stabbed to death across from MedStar Washington Hospital Center

A woman in her late 20s was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Northwest D.C. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A woman was stabbed to death across the street from MedStar Washington Hospital Center Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene on the 400 block of Irving Street around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman in her late 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A neighbor was attempting to treat the victim’s wounds when police arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The stabbing remains under investigation. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said people in the area heard screams, but police have not spoken to anyone who witnessed the assault.

“This is a very, very quiet block that does have a lot of pedestrian traffic,” Newsham said. “Very infrequently are we called here for violent crimes.”

Below is a map of where the stabbing occurred:

