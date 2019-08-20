The National Park Service said Tuesday that the street will be closed from West Executive Avenue to East Executive Avenue starting Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The National Park Service said in a statement Tuesday that the street, which has been closed to cars for years, will be closed to everyone from West Executive Avenue to East Executive Avenue starting Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Lafayette Park, the north sidewalk of Pennsylvania Avenue, Jackson Place Northwest and Madison Place Northwest will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, the park service said, adding that permits will still be issued for demonstrations in Lafayette Park and scheduled White House tours will go on as planned.

The closures will expand as the construction of the new fence continues. It’s been in the works since 2014, and under construction since July 8 of this year. The north portion of the fence is expected to finish up in March of next year; work on the whole fence should continue into 2021, the park service said.

The new fence will be 13 feet tall – twice the current 6 feet, 6 inches – and will have wider, stronger fence posts, as well as new technology to detect climbers and intruders, the park service said.

