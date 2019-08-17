Want to ride a rental moped in DC? Revel offers free lessons to customers

The electric moped sharing service Revel is offering lessons seven days a week for registered customers who want to make sure they feel comfortable riding any of the 400 mopeds in their new D.C. fleet.

There’s another transportation choice for folks who want to travel around D.C. on two wheels. New York-based Revel just launched in the city.

The electric moped sharing service is offering lessons seven days a week for registered customers who want to make sure they feel comfortable riding any of the 400 mopeds in their new D.C. fleet.

They also want to make new customers out of folks who have never ridden a moped.

“They’re super fun, super easy to use,” Frank Reig, CEO and co-founder of Revel, told WTOP.

Revel launched in D.C. on Friday, and Reig said the company registered about 1,000 rides on the first day.

“We give lessons seven days a week, right here in our office, right here in our warehouse location,” Reig said. It’s located at 31 Sheridan St., NW.

Each moped goes up to 30 mph, carries up to two riders and comes with two helmets. Registered users must be at least 21 years old, and licensed to drive. They will also run a driving record background check.



“This is just another option that fits the city of 2019, and it’s easy to use,” Reig said.

Lessons are given in 30 minute blocks, but Reig said riders may or may not need all of that time.

“Sometimes people are done with the lesson in as little as five minutes, because they get it really quickly,” he said. “Others, they need a little more coaching, it could take 15 [to] 20 minutes, but I’d say in general, most of them get it pretty darn quickly.”

Learn more about the service and how to sign up for free riding lessons on Revel’s official website.

Below is a map of Revel’s warehouse location.

