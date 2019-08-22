US Park Police chief stepping down

Robert D. MacLean is stepping down as chief of the United States Park Police Department.

Robert D. MacLean is stepping down as chief of the United States Park Police Department.

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, spokesman for the park service, confirmed to WTOP that MacLean is leaving.

MacLean has been with the department for 28 years.

He told his staff on Wednesday.

According to the National Park Service website, MacLean has held a number of “leadership positions in both operational and administrative capacities including assignments to Crime and Violence Task Forces, Media Relations, Internal Affairs, SWAT and Canine.”

MacLean also served as the commander of the department’s Homeland Security Division. He became the acting chief of the department Dec. 6, 2013.