Man pleads guilty to killing friend in DC back in 2008

A man has pleaded guilty to killing his best friend in D.C. more than 10 years ago.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for D.C., Astriane Horton shot Deon Coleman, 30, on June 19, 2008, after confronting him about a missing gun.

Horton, who is now 37, kept a gun behind his grandmother’s house on Halley Terrace SE, the location of which was known to Coleman and a mutual friend.

Horton suspected Coleman of taking the gun, so he tracked Coleman down at his home on Brandywine Street SW.

Horton confronted Coleman on the street outside his home about the missing gun. They initially parted on good terms, the release said, but the two men then had a brief exchange of words, during which Horton accused Coleman of taking the gun. Coleman denied it.

Horton reached into the driver’s side window of the car in which Coleman was sitting and threw punches at him. Horton then pulled a gun and fired four times, striking Coleman in the face, neck, back and forearm.

Horton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed and two counts of obstruction of justice.

