Georgetown University welcomes bulldog puppy as new mascot-in-training

A 7-month-old English bulldog puppy will soon begin training to become the new school mascot. Catch a first glimpse of this new Jack-in-training.

There’s a new face on campus at Georgetown University.

Earlier this summer, the school welcomed an English bulldog puppy who will soon begin training to be the next school mascot: Jack the Bulldog.

This new Jack-in-training will start by attending smaller events, then graduate to appearances at larger venues. He will be the eighth bulldog to serve as the university’s mascot and the seventh named Jack.

The current Jack is still perfectly healthy but, at 6-years-old, he’s decided he is ready to retire. Jack Sr. is “ready to devote his full attention to napping and rooting for the Hoyas from his comfortable bed,” the school announced Thursday.

“We’re so happy that now is the time for him to be a normal pet,” said Jack Crew member Justin Iorio. “Jack loved his time as the mascot, but like all Hoyas, everyone has to move on.”

Jack-in-training is already showing a lot of promise for this new role.

Julia Farr, executive director of the Georgetown University Alumni Association, said the 7-month-old puppy is “an awesome high-fiver” and is always willing to shake hands.

His favorite pastimes include playing with his doggo best friends — Blue and Gunner — chasing after falling leaves and rolling around with his favorite green watering can. He also cherishes his stuffed armadillo.

Georgetown adopted the bulldog as its mascot in 1962. Students named the first dog “Hoya,” but the bulldog was stubborn and refused to respond to anything except his given name — Jack. Soon, the students gave in and began to call him Jack, igniting the decadeslong tradition.

Watch to catch a glimpse of this new Jack around campus? Rumor has it his favorite hangout spots are the lawn by White-Gravenor Hall and the Alumni House.

Be sure to bring his favorite snack: chopped salad (but no olives, yuck!).

