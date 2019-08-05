Former background investigator for feds pleads guilty to making false statements

Jennifer L. Pannocchia, 31, admitted to falsely claiming to have interviewed sources or reviewed records in more than a dozen background investigation reports between August 2013 and August 2014.

A U.S. Department of Justice news release said that Jennifer L. Pannocchia, 31, admitted to falsely claiming to have interviewed sources or reviewed records in more than a dozen background investigation reports between August 2013 and August 2014.

The false representations required the Office of Personnel Management to reopen and redo investigations that were assigned to her during that period, costing the federal government more than $169,000. As part of a plea agreement, Pannocchia will pay this amount.

She will be sentenced on Oct. 22, and she faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a $250,000 fine.

