If you performed CPR on a guy passed out in traffic in D.C. last week, Joe wants you to know he is grateful.

A sign tied to a tree near the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast reads: “Good Samaritans of Potomac Ave — You Saved My Life.”

The letter details people pulling the author from his car after he passed out from a heart attack and doing CPR for several minutes before first responders arrived.

The letter is signed simply “Forever Grateful, Joe.”

D.C. police confirmed the incident happened on Aug. 12 at about 8 p.m.

“Based on the traffic crash information, a concerned citizen did perform CPR until D.C. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene,” Officer Sean Hickman told WTOP in an email.

“This is an opportunity to remind folks we have ‘Hands on Hearts’ CPR training in our city,” Ward 6 D.C. Council member Charles Allen said. “In situations like this, it actually [makes] a difference in saving a life.”

Joe’s note states his doctor believes the fast-acting good Samaritans saved his life, and that “Today, I am recovering back home.”

It’s unclear whether Joe’s intentions extend beyond a public expression of gratitude in hopes of alerting his helpers, but Allen wants more.

“I hope we can figure out who this person was, and make sure we can thank them in person,” he said.

