DC police search for Georgetown sexual assault, burglary suspect

Police are searching for a suspect in a burglary and sexual assault in Georgetown, according to police.

At 1:30 a.m. on Friday, D.C. police said the suspect gained entry to a private residence in the 1300 block of 30th Street Northwest.

Once inside the residence, the suspect assaulted a female victim and then fled the scene, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20 to 30 years old with bald or short hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, according to police.

Anyone who has information regarding this case are asked to call police at 202-727 9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the police text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Crime Solvers of D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in D.C.

