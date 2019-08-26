Police in Hobbs, New Mexico, have arrested a man who they said opened fire at a house party early Sunday morning, killing 19-year-old Lamar Lee-Kane Jr.

The family of a college basketball player from D.C. is grieving after he was killed at a party — and New Mexico police have announced a break in the investigation.

Police in Hobbs, New Mexico, have arrested a 19-year-old man who they said opened fire at a house party early Sunday morning, killing 19-year-old Lamar Lee-Kane Jr.

Another man and a woman were also killed, and four others were wounded.

Lee-Kane grew up in the Takoma Park neighborhood and graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School.

The University of the Southwest, located in Hobbs, tweeted its condolences for the freshman, who planned to major in sports management.

University of The Southwest Student Media Department is saddened by the passing of current Mustang basketball player Lamar Kee-Kane, who passed away this morning after a tragic incident. We ask you pray for the school as a whole as well the Lee-Kane family. — USW Student Media (@USWSM) August 25, 2019

In a fundraising page set up in Lee-Kane’s memory, a friend wrote that “his infectious smile and kind heart brightened rooms everywhere he went.”

Bishop Henderson, of Hobbs, New Mexico, is charged with aggravated battery, and police said they plan to file additional charges.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.