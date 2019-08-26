Home » Washington, DC News » College basketball player from…

College basketball player from DC shot, killed at New Mexico house party

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

August 26, 2019, 4:26 PM

The family of a college basketball player from D.C. is grieving after he was killed at a party — and New Mexico police have announced a break in the investigation.

Police in Hobbs, New Mexico, have arrested a 19-year-old man who they said opened fire at a house party early Sunday morning, killing 19-year-old Lamar Lee-Kane Jr.

Another man and a woman were also killed, and four others were wounded.

Lee-Kane grew up in the Takoma Park neighborhood and graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School.

The University of the Southwest, located in Hobbs, tweeted its condolences for the freshman, who planned to major in sports management.

In a fundraising page set up in Lee-Kane’s memory, a friend wrote that “his infectious smile and kind heart brightened rooms everywhere he went.”

Bishop Henderson, of Hobbs, New Mexico, is charged with aggravated battery, and police said they plan to file additional charges.

