Woman dies after falling into boat in Georgetown

A woman, who was critically injured late Wednesday night after she fell into a boat that was moored close to the shore in Georgetown, has died.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. near the dead end of Water Street NW, close to the Key Bridge. D.C. fire officials made it clear the woman fell from a high point, but that point was not the bridge.

An initial investigation suggested the woman may have fallen from the remnants of an old aqueduct that stands adjacent to the Key Bridge.

D.C. Fire’s Vito Maggiolo said a fireboat found the victim in the boat where she had fallen. The fireboat then transported her to land and an ambulance took her to the hospital.

The woman died at George Washington University Hospital at 1:01 a.m. Thursday.

No foul play is suspected, according to D.C. police.

The woman’s identity has not been released yet. Police are notifying her next of kin.

