US Marshals offer $10K for info on suspect in death of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson

U.S. Marshals said Monday that they are increasing the reward for information from $5,000 to $10,000 on the missing 19-year-old suspect Isaiah Murchison.

Eleven people have been charged in connection with the death of 10-year-old D.C. girl Makiyah Wilson last year, but one of them is still at large.

Murchison was indicted last June on a charge of first-degree murder.

Wilson was killed when four masked people got out of a stolen black Infiniti SUV in the 300 block of 53rd Street Northeast and started shooting. She was walking to an ice cream truck and got caught in the crossfire.

The shooting lasted less than 10 seconds, and investigators found 76 shell casings in the Clay Terrace neighborhood from at least four different firearms. Four other people were hurt.

Police believe the shooting was motivated by a grudge between neighboring gangs.

Several of the defendants are charged with murder, one is charged with obstruction, and all are charged with conspiracy and being a member of an illegal street gang.

Anyone with information on Murchison should contact D.C. police at (202) 727-9099. Those who want to stay anonymous can send a text to 50411, or submit a tip online at the U.S. Marshals’ tip reporting site.

