Nationals’ Sean Doolittle shows support for DC’s summer reading program

When he's not throwing fastballs for the Nats, pitcher Sean Doolittle looks to his other passion to inspire the kids of the District: reading.

Sean Doolittle of the Washington Nationals took part in D.C. Public Library’s Summer Challenge Program Saturday and visited Cleveland Park where he encouraged his youngest fans to keep their minds active and engaged through books.

The Nats pitcher read some kids’ classics and signed autographs for his fans.

After the reading, Alex Urquhert and his brother Timothy stood in line and waited for a chance to meet Doolittle.

“It’s cool to meet someone famous. He signed an autograph,” Timothy said.

The two heard Doolittle would be stopping by the Cleveland Park Library, where they are members of the local book club.

Their dad, Robert said they had never attended a game but have tickets to attend one soon. His kids were excited to meet one of the players ahead of the ballgame.

Meeting Timothy and Alex, as well as many other kids, is what Doolittle says it’s all about.

“Anytime you can get kids excited about being in a library, especially over the summer, it’s definitely a win.” Doolittle said.

DC Pubic Library’s Summer Challenge encourages all to read for at least 20 minutes a day throughout the end of August.

Those who sign up and log their reading online are eligible for a grand prize drawing.

