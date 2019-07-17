Some outdoor DC pools, splash parks extend hours due to heat

The scorching temperatures have prompted D.C. to extend the hours of several outdoor pools and splash parks.
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that some outdoor pools will remain open until 9 p.m. until Sunday, July 21.
They include:
Ward 1
- Banneker, 2500 Georgia Avenue NW
Ward 2
- Francis, 2435 N St. NW
- Jelleff, 3265 St. NW
Ward 3
- Friendship Recreation “Turtle Park” Center Splash Park, 4500 Van Ness St. NW
Ward 4
- Upshur, 4300 Arkansas Ave. NW
Ward 5
- Harry Thomas, 1743 Lincoln Road NE
- Langdon Park, 2860 Mills Ave. NE
Ward 6
- Rosedale, 1701 Gales St. NE
Ward 7
- Kenilworth, 4321 Ord St. NE
Ward 8
- Fort Stanton, 1800 Erie St. SE
- Oxon Run, 501 Mississippi Ave. SE
In addition, some cooling centers will remain open until 6 p.m. or until it has been deemed to be safe indoors. You can find cooling centers with this interactive map from D.C.
Some low-barrier shelters will be open 24 hours through Sunday, as well.
These include:
For men:
- 801 East Shelter, 801 Making Life Better Lane SE
- New York Avenue Shelter, 1355-57 New York Avenue NE
- Adams Place Men’s Shelter, 2210 Adams Place NE
For women:
- Harriet Tubman, DC General Building, No. 27, 1900 Massachusetts Ave. SE
- Patricia Handy Place for Women, 810 5th St. NW
- Community for Creative Non-violence (CCNV), 425 Second St. NW
Tips, advice and warning signs for coping with extreme heat
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.