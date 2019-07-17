Home » Washington, DC News » Some outdoor DC pools,…

Some outdoor DC pools, splash parks extend hours due to heat

Abigail Constantino

July 17, 2019, 8:52 PM

The scorching temperatures have prompted D.C. to extend the hours of several outdoor pools and splash parks.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that some outdoor pools will remain open until 9 p.m. until Sunday, July 21.

They include:

Ward 1

  • Banneker, 2500 Georgia Avenue NW

Ward 2

  • Francis, 2435 N St. NW
  • Jelleff, 3265 St. NW

Ward 3

  • Friendship Recreation “Turtle Park” Center Splash Park, 4500 Van Ness St. NW

Ward 4

  • Upshur, 4300 Arkansas Ave. NW

Ward 5

  • Harry Thomas, 1743 Lincoln Road NE
  • Langdon Park, 2860 Mills Ave. NE

Ward 6

  • Rosedale, 1701 Gales St. NE

Ward 7

  • Kenilworth, 4321 Ord St. NE

Ward 8

  • Fort Stanton, 1800 Erie St. SE
  • Oxon Run, 501 Mississippi Ave. SE

In addition, some cooling centers will remain open until 6 p.m. or until it has been deemed to be safe indoors. You can find cooling centers with this interactive map from D.C.

Some low-barrier shelters will be open 24 hours through Sunday, as well.

These include:

For men:

  • 801 East Shelter, 801 Making Life Better Lane SE
  • New York Avenue Shelter, 1355-57 New York Avenue NE
  • Adams Place Men’s Shelter, 2210 Adams Place NE

For women:

  • Harriet Tubman, DC General Building, No. 27, 1900 Massachusetts Ave. SE
  • Patricia Handy Place for Women, 810 5th St. NW
  • Community for Creative Non-violence (CCNV), 425 Second St. NW

Tips, advice and warning signs for coping with extreme heat

 

