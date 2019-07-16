For five nights in late July, the Washington Monument will transform into a Saturn V rocket bound for the Moon.

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum revealed plans for a “once-in-a-lifetime” dazzling light show on the National Mall commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. Click here to see an enlarged version of the photo.

From Tuesday, July 16 to Thursday, July 18 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an image of the 363-foot Saturn V rocket which launched Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin into orbit will be projected on the east side of the Washington Monument, facing the Capitol building.

That weekend, the launch will come to life with a full-motion projection blending archival footage of the original launch and Moon landing with artwork in a 17-minute event titled “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon.”

Supporting screens, including a 40-foot-wide recreation of the Kennedy Space Center countdown clock, will be set up on the National Mall for the show, which will run at 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

“Go for the Moon” will be free to attend, with viewing areas available on the National Mall between the Smithsonian Castle and National Museum of Natural History.

The show was commissioned by the Air and Space Museum through a partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior and 59 Productions. Boeing and Raytheon are sponsors.

A detailed map can be found on the Air and Space Museum’s website. Attendees can text Apollo50GO to 888777 for live updates on the days of the shows.

