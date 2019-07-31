Man arrested for filming minor in bathroom at Nats Park

Jeffrey Douglass Kaliel, 41, was arrested Wednesday for using a cellphone to record a juvenile using the bathroom.

A man was arrested Wednesday for recording a juvenile who was using the bathroom at Nationals Park, according to police.

Around noon — roughly the same time the Nationals began their game against the Atlanta Braves — Jeffrey Douglass Kaliel, 41, used a cellphone to record the victim.

Kaliel, of Northwest D.C., was apprehended by responding officers.

He is charged with voyeurism.

