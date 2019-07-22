Howard University warns of threats to school, community

Howard University is out with a warning against those threatening the school and its community.

Administrators say a number of “life-threatening and dangerous messages” were posted on social media by students and submitted through emails and group chat.

“The safety of our campus community — students, faculty and staff — is our number one priority. Howard University takes all threats related to gun, and other forms of violence, very seriously,” President Wayne Frederick said in a statement.

And he said the school has launched an internal investigation, as well as reporting the posts to police.

“In light of the gun-related incidents on University campuses that have occurred nationally, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement,” Frederick said. “We recognize that we are not immune to people with ill intent that aim to cause harm to our community.”

Any student found violating the school’s code of conduct will be punished “up to, and including suspension, expulsion or prosecution.”

