Home » Washington, DC News » Fireworks go off in…

Fireworks go off in Union Station, causing Sunday afternoon panic

Dan Friedell

July 7, 2019, 7:18 PM


(Video courtesy NBC Washington)

Kevin Donahue, D.C.’s deputy mayor for Public Safety, said no one was hurt after loud bangs, likely from fireworks, set off a panic inside Union Station on Sunday afternoon.

According to a number of social media posts, many people mistook the noise for gunshots and rushed toward the train station’s exits or hid inside stores in the shopping concourse.

Donahue’s post on Twitter confirmed there was no shooter and there were no gunshot victims.

 

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported D.C. fire officials said the chaos triggered medical issues for three people. Medics treated them at the scene.

One person inside the station used Twitter to report what he saw going on, saying, “thank god it wasn’t worse.”

Another Twitter user captured a video of police cars rushing through the traffic circle in front of the station.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
fireworks union station
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up