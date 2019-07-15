Home » Washington, DC News » Equipment issue leaves thousands…

Equipment issue leaves thousands in the dark in Northeast DC

Abigail Constantino

July 15, 2019, 11:41 PM

More than 4,000 customers in Northeast D.C. near RFK Stadium lost power Monday night after an equipment issue at a Pepco substation.

Pepco said that it hopes to restore electricity to affected customers early Tuesday morning.

Check the number of outages in the map below.

Editor’s note: The story has been corrected with the day of the outage.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Northeast DC pepco power outage rfk stadium

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up