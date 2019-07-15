Equipment issue leaves thousands in the dark in Northeast DC

More than 4,000 customers in Northeast D.C. lost power Monday night after an equipment issue at Pepco substation.

More than 4,000 customers in Northeast D.C. near RFK Stadium lost power Monday night after an equipment issue at a Pepco substation.

Some customers in Wards 5, 6, 7 may be experiencing an outage currently. We are working hard to restore power. For the latest information on restoration times please visit our outage center or call 1-877-737-2662. We apologize for the inconvenience. https://t.co/0ced8Rgk35. — Pepco (@PepcoConnect) July 16, 2019

Pepco said that it hopes to restore electricity to affected customers early Tuesday morning.

Editor’s note: The story has been corrected with the day of the outage.

