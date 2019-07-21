DC police need help ID’ing homicide suspect in surveillance video

D.C. police are turning to the public for help identifying a man suspected in the homicide of a 22-year-old in June of this year.

D.C. police are turning to the public for help identifying a man suspected in the homicide of a 22-year-old in June of this year.

George Hendrix of Southeast D.C. was shot multiple times on the 300 block of K Street SE on June 22, 2019, according to D.C police.

Hendrix was rushed to a nearby hospital, but efforts to save his life failed and he was pronounced dead.

Police are now turning to the community in the hopes that someone recognizes one of the suspects who was captured on video surveillance on the day of the shooting.

The video shows a man with a slender frame wearing dark clothing, a hoodie with the hood pulled up over his head and what appears to be a face mask. He can be seen walking slowly up to the entrance of an alley, drawing a handgun and aiming. The video then cuts to the suspect fleeing the scene.

If anybody recognizes the suspect in the video or has any evidence relevant to Hendrix’s case, they are being asked to call D.C. police at (202)-727-9099 or text 50411.

Below is a map of the area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.