DC investigating what caused weekend power outage

D.C.’s Public Service Commission is looking into Saturday’s power outage that affected 39,000 customers in Northwest.

Their investigation will focus on the cause and preventive measures, according to a commission statement issued Monday afternoon.

Over the weekend, Pepco said the outage was due to issues at a substation on Florida Avenue Northwest.

Customers in the Shaw, Logan Circle, Dupont Circle, Woodley Park, Adams Morgan, Van Ness and U Street neighborhoods — as well as customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland — were affected, including three D.C. hospitals.

Power was eventually restored early Sunday morning.

“We will review and evaluate the root causes of the power outage, Pepco’s restoration efforts, their communication with the community and customers, and their corrective actions,” Chairman Willie Phillips said in the statement.

Anyone with complaints or questions about the outage can call the commission’s Office of Consumer Services at (202) 626-5120.

