Vigil to remember teenager whose future was eclipsed by bullets

After the vigil, his mother, Monique Scott, said he was a good son. She said he wasn’t targeted, but happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, “and now he’s never coming home.”
“I lost my son, and he was really good to me. He took care of me. He took trash out, he did his chores, he made honor roll, he did everything I asked of him…And I [have] to deal with this for the rest of my life,” she said.
Maurice died after being shot multiple times down the street from Somerset Prep DC Public Charter School, where he was a student.
“To Ms. Scott, we are here for you, day in and day out. Maurice will never be forgotten,” said Somerset Prep DC Principal Lauren Catalano. “To the community, if we can do anything to even remotely come close to helping you heal—we are here, and we want to be with you on this journey.”