GoFundMe page set up for family of slain DC teen

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the mother and family of 15-year-old Maurice Scott, who was shot and killed near his school on Sunday morning.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the mother and family of a 15-year-old D.C. boy who was shot and killed near his school on Sunday morning.

Maurice Scott, 15, was shot multiple times at about 10:30 a.m. May 26 on Wheeler Road in Southeast, less than a mile from Somerset Prep D.C. Public Charter School, in Congress Heights. He died of his injuries.

Related Stories Southeast DC charter school ups security after student fatally shot nearby Washington, DC News

The GoFundMe page says the money will help with Scott’s funeral and memorial costs, as well as moving and rental deposit expenses for the teen’s mother and twin sister as they search for a new home.

Lauren Catalano, the principal of the school, called Scott’s death “a tragic loss for the Somerset Prep community.” She described Scott as “a beloved student and had an infectious smile that brightened our school community every day. He had a passion for film production, sports, and was on our honor roll.”

“Maurice had a bright future ahead of him, and we all mourn his loss,” his family says on the page.

There have been no arrests and no suspects have been identified in the killing.

The D.C. police said the shooter was one of several people who were last seen fleeing southbound on Wheeler Road in a light-colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone with more information about the shooting should call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.