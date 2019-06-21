Street closures announced for Barbecue Battle in DC

The National Capital Barbecue Battle will lead to some street closures in downtown D.C. over the weekend. Here's what you need to know.

The National Capital Barbecue Battle will lead to some street closures in downtown D.C. over the weekend.

The event is set for Saturday and Sunday, and D.C. police have announced that the following streets will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. through midnight Sunday night:

• Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th streets Northwest

• 3rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Madison Drive Northwest

• 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive Northwest

• 6th Street between Constitution Avenue and C Street Northwest

• Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street Northwest

The battle will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.