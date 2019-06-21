202
Home » Washington, DC News » Street closures announced for…

Street closures announced for Barbecue Battle in DC

By Rick Massimo June 21, 2019 3:54 am 06/21/2019 03:54am
180 Shares
Smoke flies off of some barbecued meat at the 2016 Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle on Saturday in D.C. (WTOP/Kristi King)

The National Capital Barbecue Battle will lead to some street closures in downtown D.C. over the weekend.

The event is set for Saturday and Sunday, and D.C. police have announced that the following streets will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. through midnight Sunday night:

• Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th streets Northwest
• 3rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Madison Drive Northwest
• 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive Northwest
• 6th Street between Constitution Avenue and C Street Northwest
• Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street Northwest

The battle will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
barbecue battle Local News road closures Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Jackie Onassis’ 340-acre estate on Martha’s Vineyard hits market for $65M

It’s a castle fit for Camelot. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s 340-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate, known as Red Gate Farm, is on the market for $65 million. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!