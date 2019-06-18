Stolen car crashes into Northwest DC speed camera pole

A driver in a stolen truck crashed into a speed camera pole and a tree in the CVS parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue in D.C.'s Tenleytown neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

A driver in a stolen truck crashed into a speed camera pole and a tree in the CVS parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue in D.C.’s Tenleytown neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Police received the call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and say that the truck was stolen in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It is unknown whether anyone is under arrest.

WTOP is awaiting additional information from the D.C. Police.

The left lane of northbound Wisconsin Avenue is getting by slowly.

