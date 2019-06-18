202
Stolen car crashes into Northwest DC speed camera pole

By Valerie Bonk June 18, 2019 8:18 am 06/18/2019 08:18am
A truck is seen after crashing into a speed camera and a pole outside of CVS in Tenleytown on Tuesday, June 16, 2019. (Courtesy Darcy Spencer/NBC Washington)

A driver in a stolen truck crashed into a speed camera pole and a tree in the CVS parking lot on Wisconsin Avenue in D.C.’s Tenleytown neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Police received the call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and say that the truck was stolen in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It is unknown whether anyone is under arrest.

WTOP is awaiting additional information from the D.C. Police.

The left lane of northbound Wisconsin Avenue is getting by slowly.

