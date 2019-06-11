Reprise hits sour note: Man charged with stealing same saxophone twice

Vincent Stewart, 55, was arrested Tuesday on two charges of burglary, after he broke into Middle C Music on Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown — twice.

A man who allegedly stole the same saxophone from a Northwest D.C. music store twice in a matter of days has been arrested.

D.C. police said he first broke into the music store on June 6 around 12:45 a.m. and took property — the saxophone — from the store.

NBC Washington spoke with store owner Myrna Sislen, who said that the suspect stole a $4,400 saxophone, which was recovered two days later after the store got an anonymous phone call telling them where to find the instrument.

However, the following day on June 9, it was stolen again, along with a flute, a clarinet and some reeds, NBC Washington reported.

On Tuesday, a store employee saw a man on Metrorail with a saxophone. The employee took a photo, followed the man and called police, NBC Washington reported.

Sislen said she believes the three failed break-in attempts at the store since last August were perpetrated by the same suspect.

“I understand we’re all musicians, we’re a little off. I get that. This is way, way beyond that,” Sislen said.

Below is surveillance video from the store that shows the suspect breaking into Middle C Music on June 6.

