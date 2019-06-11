PHOTOS: Nationals Park to get huge Christmas maze and market

Enchant Christmas is coming to Nationals Park this November. And the company behind it says it's bringing the largest Christmas light maze in the world, as well as a Christmas market. See photos.

This Christmas park looks like a home run, even if it’s a bit early to start thinking about the holidays.

Enchant Christmas — which bills itself as an immersive holiday light experience — is coming to Nationals Park this November. And the company behind it says it’s bringing the largest Christmas light maze in the world, as well as a Christmas market.

The plan is to transform that outfield into a massive light maze, while the infield will become an ice skating trail and the concourse will be turned into a Christmas market, the company said in a news release.

More than 60 local food and artisan vendors are expected to participate.

Enchant Christmas, and the world's largest Christmas light maze, is coming to Nationals Park in November. (Courtesy Enchant Christmas)

Other areas of the park, such as the PNC Diamond Club and other premium spots, will become VIP and private party areas.

Visitors to the park will explore 90,000 square feet of the maze to locate all nine of Santa’s reindeer during an event called “The Great Search.”

And, yeah, Mr. and Mrs. Claus are expected to be there.

“After overwhelmingly popular events in Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, Canada; and Dallas, Texas, we are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Nationals and to bring Enchant Christmas to Washington, D.C. This will be our first event on the East Coast, and we are thrilled to reveal the larger-than-life display to the community,” Kevin Johnston, founder of Vancouver-based Enchant Christmas, said in a release.

“Enchant is a completely unique experience, which will bring the spirit of the holidays to Nationals Park,” Alan H. Gottlieb, chief operating officer of Lerner Sports Group, said in the same release.

“The Nationals are thrilled to have found a partner who can activate the ballpark and the surrounding neighborhood during the winter months. We can’t wait for the DMV community to experience this special event.”

The event runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 19.

An early bird special can be purchased right now. Adult single tickets ($19.99) are supposed to go on sale Sept. 17.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.